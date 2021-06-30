Again, INEC raises security concerns as voter registration approaches – Guardian

Captures 27,759 Nigerians online in 24 hours

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stressed that the insecurity in parts of the country might hinder the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

It, however, affirmed that the exercise would begin nationwide on July 19 and last for one year.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the electoral umpire said 42,211 Nigerians have registered for the online CVR.

He clarified that those that were unable to register online would be attended to from the scheduled date, assuring that every eligible citizen would be captured.

His words: “The CVR online pre-registration portal was launched at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28. By 7:00 a.m. on June 29, 24 hours after the launch, 59,331 accounts were created. Within the same period, 42,211 applications were received out of which 27,759 individuals applied for new voter pre-registration services; 11, 177 requested for voter review record; 1, 669 applied for voter transfer; 853 asked for information update; 335 applied for replacement of lost or damaged permanent voter cards (PVCs), while 418 applicants requested for uncollected PVCs. These statistics have been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

“The commission will provide Nigerians with weekly updates on its activities on the portal and the online registration status. It is imperative to remind Nigerians that physical CVR will commence on July 19, at INEC’s state and local government offices nationwide. Those that are unable to register online will be attended to from the scheduled date. Every eligible Nigerian will have an opportunity to register. The CVR process will continue for at least one year.”

Okoye continued: “Scheduled appointments for online registrants will also begin on July 19, while the commencement date for physical CVR in all the 2,673 registration centres nationwide will be determined based on the evaluation of the security situation in the country. We encourage those that can register online to do so, while all other Nigerians will commence their registration on July 19.”