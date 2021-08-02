Home News Africa Again, gunmen invade Plateau communities, kill four, burn houses – bioreports
Again, gunmen invade Plateau communities, kill four, burn houses – bioreports

James Abraham, Jos

Published 1 August 2021

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have again invaded some communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing four persons while several houses were burnt.

It was learnt that the attack, which also left several people injured, occurred while the people were sleeping on Saturday night.

National President of Irigwe Development Association, Ezekiel Bini confirmed the attack to The Bioreports News in Jos on Sunday.

Bini said, “Fulani herdsmen have again attacked our people last night. This particular attack is more devastating.

“Houses from Zamuna Village and those close to Jebbu Miango have been burnt by the attackers.

“They further destroyed our farms by mowing the crops and setting several houses on fire. Four people have been confirmed killed and many seriously injured.”

Security agents, it was further gathered, have been deployed to the scene.

