Again, flood washes off  Jigawa bridge that killed 21 people last year

Flash flooding in Jigawa State on Sunday washed away a bridge in the Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The bridge is strategic because it is along the highway connecting the area to communities in Kano State and parts of the North-east region.

Last year August, the bridge collapsed killing at least 21 people among whom were applicants to the military who were returning home.

The state-owned road was allegedly poorly fixed after last year’s incident, residents claimed.

Again, flood washed-out bridge in Jigawa (Photo credit: Residents)

Last year, the Jigawa State government announced a diversion of traffic from the highway linking the state with Kano and the North-east over concerns about the stability of bridges along the road.

On Sunday, the police urged commuters to use alternative routes.

“Given this, road users should seek alternative or use the diversion created by the authority, the police spokesperson, Lawan Adam, said in a statement.

Mr Adam said the bridge located at Rabadi Village on Gwaram/ Basirka road collapsed as a result of a downpour last night.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Jigawa Civil Society Forum, Musbahu Basirka, also urged the state government to do the needful and urgently fix the road without delay.

Mr Basirka, a resident of the area, said the collapse of the bridge will cripple the economic activities of the hundreds of adjoining communities relying on the road to convey daily essentials.

“Any delay can also cause another damage on the road and it will continue to effects the economic activities.

“We also acknowledged the efforts of the state governments for reconstructing the road, but we want to urge the government under the leadership of Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar to please as a matter of urgency come to our aid and address the problem accordingly,” Mr Basirka said.

