again,-bandits-kidnap-students-in-kaduna

In the early hours of Monday, bandits attacked Bethel Secondary School, a boarding school situated in the extreme end of Maramara Chickun Local Government Area, Kaduna State and whisked away scores of students.

While speaking to a reporter, Mr. Daniel Muhuta, a security guard in the school said, “I escaped narrowly. They came around 1.00am and started shooting. I was at the back of the school domentary when I heard shooting and decided to pin down.”

As of the time of filling this report, security personnel have cordoned off the area, even as parents and relatives of the kidnapped students gathered at the main entrance in a sorrowful mood.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige did not pick his calls and did not respond to text messages sent to him by newsmen.