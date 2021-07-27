Home News Africa Again, bandits abduct Jaba Paramount ruler in Kaduna – bioreports
Again, bandits abduct Jaba Paramount ruler in Kaduna – bioreports

.Barnabas Bantex

-As state govt suspends resumption of schools

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Paramount Ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Danladi Gyet Maude, has been abducted by bandits on his farm.

Although the authorities in Kaduna are yet to react to the incident, Mr Anthony Maude who is a brother to the 80-year-old first-class monarch told journalists on the phone that the royal father was abducted on his farm at Gitata in neighbouring Nasarawa State.

The brother did not give details of the abduction

This is coming on the heels of the Indefinite suspension of schools’ resumption, by the State Government on Monday, due to banditry and kidnappings in the state.

