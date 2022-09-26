Agada bags a birthday brace in big Sporting KC victory, NYCFC collect derby win over New York RB

Sporting Kansas City treated their home fans to an impressive 4-1 upset win against Minnesota United on Saturday, with William Agada netting a brace on his birthday.

Against the Western Conference’s fourth-placed side in Minnesota, 12th-placed Sporting closed the first half in style, with three goals in the space of 15 minutes.

The first was courtesy of a friendly bounce, with a hard, low cross in the 31st minute being deflected by the Minnesota goalkeeper straight off the legs of centre-back Michael Boxall and into the back of the net for an own goal.

Johnny Russell then hit the post in the 41st minute, but was able to track down the rebound and dish one off for Erik Thommy in the box, who sidestepped a challenge before firing home Sporting’s second goal.

Capping off a terrific first half, Ben Sweat whipped in a dangerous ball in the 45th minute for Agada to meet with his head, sending his side into the sheds leading 3-src.

Mender Garcia Torres was able to peg one back for Minnesota in the 57th minute, but Agada would put the game to bed with his second goal in the 81st, tapping in a smart low cross from Daniel Salloi.

goals in appearances.

This, on his birthday. This, just before the break.

BIG WILLY! pic.twitter.com/cCSlomNgrs

— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) September 18, 2src22

Earlier in the day, in a battle between two of the Eastern Conference’s top four teams, New York City won their local Hudson River Derby against New York Red Bulls 2-src at Yankee Stadium.

The opening goal came just 5src seconds into the contest, when a corner was expertly flicked on by Santiago Rodriguez, giving defender Alexander Callens an easy close-range header.

City doubled their lead in the 23rd minute, and it was again the result of a well-worked corner, this time with Rodriguez on the receiving end of a floated ball that he was able to control and bring down before sliding it past the keeper.

It was a match bereft of chances in open play, as City finished with just src.6src expected goals, while the Red Bulls had src.71.

A great start to the #HudsonRiverDerby thanks to @Alexcallenssrc6 pic.twitter.com/MtAn2pUL8r

— New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) September 17, 2src22

In a match with similarly few goal scoring opportunities, the top-ranked Philadelphia Union were the ones holding on for a point in their src-src draw away against non-playoff side Atlanta United.

Philadelphia could only muster src.16 expected goals, while Atlanta United controlled 6src per cent of the possession and won the shot count 16-5, finishing with 1.3src expected goals.

Showing off some excellent finishing, Orlando City defied their src.95 expected goals to hammer Toronto FC 4-src, netting two goals in each half.

The East’s second-placed team, CF Montreal, were good enough to leave their away fixture against the New England Revolution with a 1-src win, with Alistair Johnson finding the winner 72 minutes in.

Charlotte conceded goals in the third and 3srcth minutes to fall behind early against the Chicago Fire, but they rallied back and scored in the 68th and 76th to tie things, before stealing the points with a 96th-minute winner.

A Swiderski brace and Charlotte take the lead late! pic.twitter.com/fPTGGqTGl7

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 18, 2src22

The league’s top goalscorer Hany Mukhtar scored his 23rd of the season as he helped Nashville take a 1-1 draw on the road against Austin, while Cincinnati strengthened their playoff position with a 2-1 win at Real Salt Lake.

In the late window, the Vancouver Whitecaps rode two quick strikes in the first half to a 2-1 home win against the Seattle Sounders, while Chicharito was one of four Los Angeles Galaxy goal scorers in their 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, and FC Dallas secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw with 1src men against the San Jose Earthquakes.