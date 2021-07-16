after-violent-ko-in-debut,-diana-avsaragova-teases-bellator-262-could-show-more-to-her-game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Diana Avsaragova wasn’t on many fight fans’ radar when she stepped into the cage at Bellator 256 in April. In the span of 29 seconds, however, she changed that with a massive knockout sequence.

Days ahead of her sophomore promotional outing at Bellator 262, Avsaragova (3-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) voiced confidence that she’ll remain undefeated after her fight Friday. The 22-year-old flyweight fighter wasn’t willing to go into specifics as to how she’ll defeat opponent Gabriella Gulfin (2-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) on the prelims, but hinted more of her skills than just her Bioreports Newsing power could be on display.

“Obviously, I didn’t show everything that I have (last time),” Avsaragova told MMA Junkie. “But, I can’t complain because everybody saw what happened, so I was really happy – and everybody liked the performance, obviously.”

The win in her debut was her first knockout as a professional. Despite surprising viewers with a clean knockout that’s fairly unusual in the lighter women’s weight classes, Avsaragova always knew she had it in her.

“I was sure (I had it),” Avsaragova told MMA Junkie on Wednesday. “I was confident that I have power because I’m training hard, really hard and training, hard – wrestling, striking, dribbling everything. So there is no doubt in my mind that I can knock anyone out.”

Before she stepped foot inside the Bellator cage, Avsaragova already possessed a solid social media following of Russian fans. Then, as she checked her phone post-fight, she noticed people from all over the world were hitting “follow.” Her brand expanded beyond borders due to her thunderous promotional debut.

“It is crazy how many people followed me and I do really like it because I feel the I feel the love and I’m going to work, keep working hard as to pay back to my fans for the support they’re giving me,” Asvaragova said.

With attention, could come perceived pressure. But that’s not the case according to Avsaragova, who is her own biggest critic.

“I don’t care about the pressure,” Avsaragova said. “I put more pressure on myself than anything else.”

While she’s focused on the task at hand, her fourth professional fight at Bellator 262, Avsaragova expressed interest in her fifth fight happening in her home country. Bellator debuts in Russia for an Oct. 23 event when Fedor Emelianenko returns to action. Should the pieces fall into place, Avsaragova would want in.

“Yeah, of course, I would like to fight on that card, especially with a headliner like that,” Avsaragova said. “I just want to focus on this fight first and see what happens. The time frame is perfect. It’s a few months, so it would be perfect.21

Bellator 262 takes place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The main card airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.