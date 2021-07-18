After Replacing Sharon Osbourne On The Talk, Jerry O’Connell Explains How He Hopes To ‘Enhance’ The Show – CinemaBlend



While viewers tune in for the daily drama of soap operas, daytime talk shows have been a greater source of drama as of late. Sharon Osbourne’s exit from The Talk over allegations of racism sent shockwaves through the media. But the daytime talk show moved on from the situation by searching for a replacement, with surprising results. The show decided to add its first male co-host in the form of TV and film actor Jerry O’Connell. Now, O’Connell is finally speaking up about his new hosting gig and how he hopes to “enhance” the show.

As one of the few male hosts in daytime talk right now, Jerry O’Connell will offer a different perspective on The Talk, and he seems pretty excited about joining the lively panel. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the newly minted Talk co-host said about joining the daytime show:

What I think I enhance at The Talk is just, us having fun. If somebody says something, or has a story that remotely makes me laugh, or that I think is funny or interesting, we’re gonna hammer that. We’re gonna go right in there. I think it’s mostly about us breaking down the stories and having a good time while doing it.

Whenever Jerry O’Connell shows up on television, viewers know they are in for a fun time. So O’Connell joining The Talk represents a nice change-up after the multiple departures in recent years, including Osbourne, entertainer Eve and executive producer Sara Gilbert. And of course, there are the questions surrounding co-host Carrie Ann Inaba’s return to the chatfest. Some may question if O’Connell is capable of tackling serious issues and not just fluff, but his talk show history says he is more than ready.

Jerry O’Connell previously served as guest host on The Wendy Williams Show for a few episodes when Wendy Williams was dealing with health issues. That stint led him to front his short-lived talk show, Jerry O. Plus, O’Connell had even guest-hosted on The Talk numerous times before his current position. While the actor’s permanent position was announced this past week, O’Connell won’t officially become a regular co-host until Season 12 starts in September.

Despite being welcomed with open arms by his co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell knows being a new host will be an uphill battle. In the same interview, the actor further admitted that he knows it will take time for viewers to warm up to him. O’Connell said about bringing his male energy to the female-oriented chatfest:

I think the only thing that does happen is, being a new personality on a show, viewers are used to seeing other people there. “I think it can take a while for people to get used to it… I tend to get excited and sort of energetic, and based on Instagram comments, that can annoy people.

Fans will no doubt be excited to see what Jerry O’Connell brings to The Talk. And so far, many can agree that he certainly has the tools to succeed in his new position.