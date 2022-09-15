Home ENTERTAINMENT “After Power of God And Money, Nah Power of Yansh” – Reactions as Kizz Daniel Tells Lady He Hijacked During Concert to ‘DM’ Him (VIDEO)
ENTERTAINMENT

by News
4 views
Nigerian music sensation, Kizz Daniel has caused a massive stir on social media after asking a woman he grabbed during his performance to write him a message as quickly as possible.The ‘Buga’ hitmaker has been performing in arenas for days as part of his music tour. However, when he appeared to get “crazy” on stage, everything changed.

Initially, Kizz Daniel could be seen squatting and putting his hands on the lady’s bum whilst she was twerking in front of him.

The audience cheered enthusiastically as Kizz Daniel lifted her and dropped his microphone on the stage.

Kizz Daniel instructed the woman to send him a direct message (DM) right away while uploading the footage to his Instagram page.

“DM Me,” he wrote.

Watch the video below:

See reactions from the Instagram users below;

vhee wrote; ‘Omg I was sooo shocked when u did thattttt, Alright babeeee I’m in ur dm already ! 🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️ Her boyfriend who bought the tickets watching in the audience like ☹️

capstoneblossom wrote; ‘😂 Make Una help am ooo. Kizz dey carry am go where she no know 😂 I don’t really care about your body type don drop mic Is that not my girlfriend? She’s banned from any kizz concert!

celinafashion wrote; ‘Such heartbreak 😂 let me tag my mother to see what her son in-law is doing.🚶🏽‍♀️

