after-periodic-bouts-of-differences-between-bjp,-jd(u),-pm-modi-&-cm-nitish-share-bonhomie-at-bihar-assembly-event

PATNA: The manifest bonhomie that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister

Nitish

Kumar shared on stage during the concluding function of the centenary celebration of the state legislature building on Tuesday was among the most striking aspects that the duo exhibited.

In fact, the signs of appreciation shared by them were mutual and were also vividly reflected in their gestures on the stage.

The fact that it had come after periodic bouts and bursts of differences between the Bihar BJP and JD(U) – the two major allies of the state’s ruling

NDA

government – over a slew of issues this year, it was a clear message for all concerned that the association will sail through the coming 2024 parliamentary elections, and possibly also carry into the state assembly polls the next year, observers felt.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address, prefixed the name of Nitish with “janpriya neta (popular leader)”. Earlier, Nitish, in his brief deliberation, made it absolutely clear that not only he, but also the people of the state were happy over the fact that

Modi

was the first PM of the country who visited the state assembly in the last 75 years.

The PM exhibited his feeling on hearing about it by not only smiling, but also nodding his head profusely. Its significance was heightened, when Nitish also informed the guests that during the NDA’s tenure in the state, the then presidents Pratibha Devi Singh Patil, APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind had paid visits to the state assembly, while Kalam even addressed a joint session of the state legislature.

To give his personal touch, Nitish said that he, along with state assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, had decided to invite

PM Modi

for the concluding function of the centenary celebration of the legislature building on October 21 last year itself, when President Kovind was still on the stage gracing the inaugural function of the year-long celebration.

The PM reciprocated by nods and a smile again. Nitish also informed the audience about the minute care that the PM took when he advised those accompanying him as to the ways of tending the Kalpataru after planting its sapling in the centenary memorial garden.

During his address, PM Modi not only called Nitish a ‘janpriya neta’, but also recalled the provision of 50% reservation of seats for women that he had made in the state’s panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).

At the same time, the PM said that it was the first move that had been made anywhere in the country, and he clubbed it with as important a legislative Act as the Bihar Land Reforms Act aimed at abolishing zamindari in the state, since it addressed the need for equality in the society.

