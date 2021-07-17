After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani to do Bigg Boss 15? Here’s what he has to say – The Indian Express









Arjun Bijlani is said to be one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Arjun/Instagram)

Adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is set to premiere on Saturday. This season, the team managed to get a casting coup, roping in big names like Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari among more. And even before the Rohit Shetty hosted series hit the tube, rumours are already rife that Arjun and Divyanka might also be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Responding to the speculations of him joining the Salman Khan show, Arjun Bijlani exclusively told indianexpress.com that he indeed is giving it a thought. “I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don’t know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There’s still a lot of time for that show,” he said, adding that as of now he wants his fans to enjoy Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

“We have really worked hard on the show and it’s going to be a lot of fun. Honestly, it was such a tough time as every day we were getting to hear some bad news, with the pandemic on the rise back home. As actors, we had to still go out there and perform every day, and give it our best,” the Naagin actor said.

Arjun also added that while they all had a lot of fun together, they were equally worried about their families and friends. It’s the love of their fans that kept them going, he said. The actor added, “It is our job to entertain but we are equally emotional. We all knew about what people went through, and I hope the audience understands what we have gone through, emotionally and physically, while watching the show.”

While he missed hosting Dance Deewane this year, the 38-year-old said that he feels happy he managed to do Khatron instead. “I really wanted to experience this, and felt this was the right time”. He added that it was rare to even bond with co-competition the way KKK 11 lot managed to come together. Sharing that he was lucky to be part of this season, Arjun called the contestants a ‘happy bunch’.

While he is touching newer heights in reality shows, the actor’s heart still lies in the world of fiction as he said, “I am not someone who will keep doing non-fiction all the time, I am an actor, and it’s the script that attracts me first. I want to venture out into different mediums. I keep telling myself that this is just the beginning. While I am content with where I am today, as an artiste, one cannot be completely happy. I am doing something, and the shoot starts soon for that. So yes, I hope fans continue to give me love like always with every project I do.”

Starting July 17, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm.