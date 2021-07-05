Home Business After crackdown on Didi, China opens cybersecurity probes into 3 more tech firms – .
Business

After crackdown on Didi, China opens cybersecurity probes into 3 more tech firms – .

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
after-crackdown-on-didi,-china-opens-cybersecurity-probes-into-3-more-tech-firms-–.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese regulators have opened a cybersecurity review into U.S.-listed Boss Zhipin and subsidiaries of Full Truck Alliance.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said the probe had been opened to “prevent national data security risks” as the crackdown on the country’s technology sector continues.

Yunmanman and Huochebang, subsidiaries of the New York-listed Full Truck Alliance were two of the firms named by regulators. Boss Zhipin, an online recruitment platform backed by tech giant Tencent and listed on the Nasdaq, was also targeted by the CAC.

During the cybersecurity review, these companies are not allowed to register new users.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

New Restrictions Hamper Indonesian Retailers’ 3Q21; Potential Recovery...

Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed at Start...

VEGOILS-Palm drops as surveys peg higher end-June stocks,...

EXCLUSIVE After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar’s junta bans...

Nikkei slips, fails to track Wall St gains...

Corporate travel rebound signals first signs of recovery...

European Business Leaders Want a Stronger Hand With...

Did you hear that explosion downtown? It’s nothing...

Evacuated North Miami Beach condo deemed safe in...

Texas GOP chairman Allen West announces bid for...

Leave a Reply