after-8%-deficit-in-june,-rainfall-likely-to-be-‘normal’-this-month

NEW DELHI: Monthly rainfall for July over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal but many parts of east (Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh) and northeast India may report below normal rainfall, said the

India Meteorological Department

(

IMD

) in its monthly monsoon forecast on Friday.

Though June reported a rainfall deficit of 8%, the cumulative rainfall for the month still puts it in the ‘normal’ category as the

Met

department defines ‘deficient’ only when the deficit is 10% or more below the ‘normal’ figure.

The ongoing sowing of

kharif crops

has, meanwhile, picked up with the advance of monsoon in the northwest India which may lead to higher than normal acreage this season as the monsoon is expected to cover the entire country by Wednesday – two days ahead of its usual date of July 8. The monsoon had covered the entire country last year on July 13 – delayed by five days.

“A bit early arrival of monsoon in the northwest will boost the kharif acreage in the region,” said an official who keeps track of sowing operations.

Predicting ‘normal’ monsoon rainfall in July, the IMD in its monthly bulletin said, “The spatial distribution suggests that normal to above normal rainfall probability is likely over parts of north India, central India and most parts of south Peninsula…”

