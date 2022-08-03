After 6 months, city Covid cases cross 2k mark; 5 die in a day

NEW DELHI: After a gap of six months, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the city crossed the 2,000-mark on Wednesday, with five patients succumbing to the deadly virus. The last time the city recorded over 2,000 cases was on February 4 (2,272 cases with 20 deaths) when it was witnessing the slowdown of the

Omicron

wave. After that the cases declined only to see a spike in April. This is the third surge in the capital since the third wave in January-February.

The positivity rate also remained high at 11.64% on Wednesday. A total 17,815 Covid tests were conducted in the city. This is also the third day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark. Last time the city saw such a high positivity rate was on January 24 when it was at 11.79%.

With the fresh infections on Wednesday, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,60,172 while the death toll reached 26,321.

The positivity rate and daily Covid cases in the city have risen steadily in the last one week. Delhi had reported 1,506 Covid cases, and three fatalities on Tuesday while the test positivity rate stood at 10.69 per cent. The day before the positivity rate was 11.41 per cent.

Delhi recorded 1,263 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. A day before, the city logged 1,333 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three people succumbed to the viral disease.

Currently, there are 5,637 active cases, up from 5,006 the previous day with as many as 3214 Covid patients under in-home isolation.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in various Delhi hospitals, only 376 were occupied on Wednesday. There are 183 containment zones in the city at present, it added.

“With the impact of vaccines going down and new variants emerging, Covid cases will continue to go up and down again. The immunity of vaccines fade away in 8-9 months so people become prone to re-infection. Those with co-morbidity must get the precautionary dose to resist fatality from the virus,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former Scientist and Head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division),

ICMR

.

