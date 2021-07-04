after-4-0-defeat-against-mexico,-nff-announces-plan-for-2-big-friendlies-for-home-based-super-eagles

Super Eagles of Nigeria home-based players will take on at least two other countries before the year runs out

The Super Eagles team B were walloped 4-0 by ruthless Mexico in a friendly at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

NFF president Amaju Pinnick has hinted that Nigeria is working of playing friendlies against Ghana and Canada

Following their 4-0 loss to Mexico in an international friendly, the Nigeria Football Federation is planning two friendly matches for the Super Eagles, Soccernet reports.

President of the football body Amaju Pinnick disclosed that plans are underway to get Ghana and Canada to play against the Nigerian senior team B.

He stated that the federation is working tirelessly to ensure the friendlies are played before the year runs out, adding that Cameroon is also on the radar.

Super Eagles to play more friendlies this year.

The venue for the games appears locked on, though, with Pinnick revealing that an agreement is in place to have the games played at the 73,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the United States Pinnick said:

“This team (Eagles B) is our pride, and we will keep you and monitor you because you are the next big thing in Nigerian football.

“In October, we will be flying the team to Baltimore for friendly games against Ghana possibly, Cameroon and Canada, maybe. We will sort that out in the coming weeks.

“We will tidy up all the documentation. You will be playing at the 73,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium.”

Mexico thrashed Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-0 in an international friendly game played at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, July 4.

The Tricolor got the game started on a very bright side with Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera opening the scoring for his South American side just after two minutes of action.

Rogelio Fumes Mori doubled Mexico’s lead in the fourth minute and dominated most part of the game.

Hector Herrera made it three for the hosts in the 52nd minute, while substitute Jonathan dos Santos wrapped up the encounter with a fine strike.

