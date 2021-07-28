“After 2 years plus, pellets are still coming out” – Actress, Angela Okorie writes as she shows X-ray of her head years after she was shot (video)

Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie has revealed that gun pellets are still lodged in her head over two years after she allegedly survived multiple gunshots.

The Nollywood actress survived an assassination attempt in 2019 when gunmen attacked her while she was in her car.

Recalling her experience, she wrote on her IG page ;

God exchanged his life for mine can you imagine 🤷‍♀️ After 2years plus I was shot some pellets still coming out 😳😳

All dem bloggers that plotted with them to write me off On social media so people won’t believe that there are evil people in the industry, cos out of envy they did this 🖕I have put too much in my career and God knows it’s time for me to reap what I have worked for, all of una go soon drink poison for my sake see I will never forgive you all that were paid to do that , dem say rewrite the story make e be like say she and person dey qurel just to accomplish their evil plans , they were waiting to write RIP Next day , God showed them he is not a man ,If you envy life it must bring you down.

See You can never rewrite what God wrote over my life 😜 one by one E must reach all of una, Lucifer is a human being that’s why I had to avoid every unfriendly friend patronizing evil people, But las las dem go use their head carry everything Dey planed Amen 🙏 beware of demons in sheep clothings.



I am grace verified , I am that God’s special child .



The anointed one ☝️with proof that if God is b4 you no one can be against you

They wanted me damaged



But God remolded me 🤪 E come pain



Dem more 😂 see there are people you touch by mistake you die by Correction, I Dey run my race oooo make you run your race too☝️destiny differs, Stop hating 😡 Do your own and allow people to breath 😡😡😡 No hating 😳



No discriminating No intimidating No reason to hate me 🤷‍♀️



The second slide will never show I have pellets on my head but it is what it is ,But to the glory of God I live and even better, God is God

See her post below ;