afro-swim-cap-olympic-ban-under-review-after-facing-heavy-criticism

(CNN) The International Swimming Federation (FINA) says it is “reviewing” its decision not to allow the use of swimming caps designed for natural Black hair at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

FINA drew heavy criticism after Soul Cap, a UK-based brand, announced that the governing body for aquatic sports refused to approve the caps designed for swimmers with “thick, curly, and voluminous hair” in international competitions. The reason given was that their caps do not “follow the natural form of the head,” Soul Cap told the BBC.

On Friday, FINA acknowledged the widespread condemnation and said it understood “the importance of inclusivity and representation.”

The statement posted to its official site read: “FINA is committed to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage.”

“FINA is currently reviewing the situation with regards to ‘Soul Cap’ and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation,” it continued.