africa’s-week-in-pictures:-9-15-july-2021

A selection of the week’s best photos from across the continent and beyond:

French-Congolese model Didi-Stone Olomidé takes to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday…

Chadian actresses Rihane Khalil Alio and Achouackh Abakar Souleymane appear on the same day. Their film – Lingui, The Sacred Bonds – is tipped as a potential winner of the festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or prize.

On the same day in neighbouring Monaco, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon has a moment of disbelief as she wins the Women’s 1500m at the IAAF Diamond League.

And athletes of the Great South Sudan Run also celebrate on Sunday, as the nation marks 10 years since independence from Sudan.

The moment a mother throws her child to strangers from a burning building is captured by BBC cameraman Thuthuka Zondi on Tuesday…

Naledi Manyoni and her daughter Melokuhle are safe and well after escaping the chaos in Durban – the wider province is the heartland of ex-President Jacob Zuma and has become the epicentre of mass riots against his imprisonment…

The government says it will deploy 25,000 troops after days of widespread looting and violence that have seen more than 100 people killed.

Algerians living in Switzerland protest on Saturday against arbitrary arrests, torture and repression in their home country.

On Friday, grief-stricken parents whose children were abducted from Bathel Baptist High School in Kaduna, Nigeria, gather the shoes they left behind.

Traders bring their animals to market in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations…

It’s a similar scene in Ivory Coast’s main city Abidjan, as Muslims across the continent prepare for the holy feast, where those who can afford it are encouraged to slaughter an animal.

On the same day in São Tomé and Príncipe, supporters gather at a campaign rally ahead of Sunday’s presidential election.

Also on Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s newest and highest-value note is in circulation after its unveiling. The 50 dollar note is worth 60 US cents.

And on Saturday one man enjoys a moment of solitude on the beach after Tunisia brings back lockdown measures against coronavirus.

