Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 July 2021
Africa’s week in pictures: 9-15 July 2021

A selection of the week’s best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A woman poses in an iridescent dress on the red carpet.

French-Congolese model Didi-Stone Olomidé takes to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday…

Two women smile and pose on the red carpet.

Chadian actresses Rihane Khalil Alio and Achouackh Abakar Souleymane appear on the same day. Their film – Lingui, The Sacred Bonds – is tipped as a potential winner of the festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or prize.

A composite image of an athlete reacting in disbelief to winning a race.

On the same day in neighbouring Monaco, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon has a moment of disbelief as she wins the Women’s 1500m at the IAAF Diamond League.

People who ran in The Great South Sudan Run dance and celebrate at a concert at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan.

And athletes of the Great South Sudan Run also celebrate on Sunday, as the nation marks 10 years since independence from Sudan.

Child thrown from building

The moment a mother throws her child to strangers from a burning building is captured by BBC cameraman Thuthuka Zondi on Tuesday…

Naledi Manyoni and her daughter Melokuhle

Naledi Manyoni and her daughter Melokuhle are safe and well after escaping the chaos in Durban – the wider province is the heartland of ex-President Jacob Zuma and has become the epicentre of mass riots against his imprisonment…

A man walks past a wall daubed with graffiti that says

The government says it will deploy 25,000 troops after days of widespread looting and violence that have seen more than 100 people killed.

Demonstrators in matching outfits and mock handcuffs stand together.

Algerians living in Switzerland protest on Saturday against arbitrary arrests, torture and repression in their home country.

Parents of students abducted at Bethel Baptist High School pray for their safe return around discarded shoes left behind by the children, in Kaduna, Nigeria July 9, 2021.

On Friday, grief-stricken parents whose children were abducted from Bathel Baptist High School in Kaduna, Nigeria, gather the shoes they left behind.

A sacrificial animal is seen for sale at a livestock market.

Traders bring their animals to market in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations…

Livestock are offloaded at a market.

It’s a similar scene in Ivory Coast’s main city Abidjan, as Muslims across the continent prepare for the holy feast, where those who can afford it are encouraged to slaughter an animal.

Supporters shout slogans while presidential candidate Delfim Neves (not pictured) delivers a speech.

On the same day in São Tomé and Príncipe, supporters gather at a campaign rally ahead of Sunday’s presidential election.

A man holds a fan of the new Zimbabwe 50 dollar note in Harare.

Also on Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s newest and highest-value note is in circulation after its unveiling. The 50 dollar note is worth 60 US cents.

A man lies on a nearly deserted beach in Tunis.

And on Saturday one man enjoys a moment of solitude on the beach after Tunisia brings back lockdown measures against coronavirus.

