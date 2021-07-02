africa’s-week-in-pictures:-25-june-1-july-2021

A selection of the week’s best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Berber women perform during a music festival in a village in the mountains of eastern Algeria on Saturday.

On the same day, fishermen in the South African city of Durban stand hopeful during the annual sardine run, when masses of the fish travel north along the KwaZulu-Natal coast towards Mozambique…

Durban’s professional netters are also hard at work bringing in big catches.

Friday sees competitors in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, taking part in the Street Workout, a national fitness championship.

On the same day, a helicopter tries to keep pace with a car taking part in Kenya’s Safari Rally…

The drivers speeding through the savannah seem to leave the wildlife completely nonplussed.

Also on Friday, men play a board game using bottle tops in the Ethiopian city of Mekelle, capital of the war-torn region of Tigray which rebels captured three days later.

A spectator at a children’s boxing match in Nigeria’s biggest city of Lagos takes a snap on Saturday…

A sizeable crowd gathers to cheer on the young fighters taking part in the open-air tournament.

Later that day, Nigerian boxer Kennedy Nzechukwu poses after his victory during a Ultimate Fighting Championship event in the US city of Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma sets a new world under-20 record during a women’s 400m race in Poland.

On the same day, South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini, who is making his Tour de France debut this year, pedals through the French countryside during the fifth stage of the race.

A moving moment is captured on Thursday when French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes his Liberian counterpart George Weah – the 1995 winner of acclaimed French football award the Ballon d’Or – to the Élysée Palace in Paris.

In Ivory Coast, supporters of Laurent Gbagbo show their devotion to the ex-president, who has been acquitted of war crimes, as they wait on Sunday to welcome him back to his home village of Mama.

The Congolese and Rwandan presidents inspect areas along their border on Friday affected by earthquakes following May’s volcanic eruption in the region.

On Saturday, residents of Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, look down at celebrations to mark the country’s independence from France taking place at a new stadium.

On the same evening, a Kenyan DJ in the capital, Nairobi, plays music to partygoers inside a matatu bus converted into a nightclub.

Anti-riot police officers in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, take stock on Friday after being splashed with paint during a student demonstration against a new anti-terror bill.

On the same day, police officers enforcing new coronavirus lockdown restrictions attempt to arrest a vendor in Uganda’s capital, Kampala…

They are more successful with a banana seller, one of more than 200 people detained in the city centre that day.

And a member of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party demands during a rally on Friday in the capital, Pretoria, that Covid vaccines from Russia and China be approved by the country’s regulatory body.

All photos subject to copyright.