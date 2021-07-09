africa’s-week-in-pictures:-2-8-july-2021

A selection of the week’s best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Friday, dancers from Benin perform at the World Folkloriada (Folklore Festival) in the city of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia…

This year, 2,000 performers from more than 60 countries took part in the festival which is organised every four years by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts (CIOFF).

The next day, people march at a protest in Ouagadougou called by the opposition against the worsening security situation in Burkina Faso.

Across the continent, a man holds a tear gas canister thrown by Kenyan police officers during a protest on Wednesday against police brutality and harassment…

The protests are also known as Saba-Saba, a phrase used to reference demonstrations that took place on the seventh day of the seventh month to protest against the authoritarian rule of the then single-party state in the 1990s.

Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi supervises a model during the shooting of the video presentation of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021-2022 collection…

…in Paris on Saturday. The 51-year-old designer is known to blend European style with an African flair.

On the same day Nigerian goalkeeper Chinonso Eziekwe jumps over Mexico’s Hirving Lozano during a friendly game in Los Angeles, California, that the Super Eagles lost 0-4.

Actors wearing costumes perform during a Pharaonic Wedding, a new tourist attraction at the Pharaonic Village in Giza, Egypt. The village reopened to tourists amid continued restrictions because of the pandemic and these actors grabbed the opportunity on Monday.

On Wednesday these fishermen on the River Nile in Cairo, Egypt seem to be engaged in synchronised fishing, while nearby…

…a man takes a selfie as the Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships which caused a global storm when it blocked the Suez canal in March, departs after its owners and insurers reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities.

All photos subject to copyright.