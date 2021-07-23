Home WORLD NEWS Africa’s week in pictures: 16-22 July 2021
A selection of the week’s best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A man prays in a mosque. His silhouette is seen against the window.

On Tuesday, a man prays in a mosque in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi…

A girl has the word 'Eid' daubed on her forehead with face paint.

This girl is also celebrating Eid al-Adha – or the “feast of the sacrifice” – the same day in Nairobi…

A man leads a goat to be slaughtered during Eid al-Adha in Nairobi, Kenya, on 20 July.

The Muslim festival is marked by special prayers and feasts, where those who can afford it are encouraged to slaughter an animal.

A family dressed in different colours attend prayers at the Central Mosque in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé.

This family turn out in style to the Central Mosque in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, also on Tuesday.

A boy cups his ears during prayers at the mosque.

The next day, worshippers attend Massalikoul Jinaan mosque in Dakar, Senegal.

Children play at al-Azhar mosque in Cairo, Egypt, on 20 July.

Meanwhile children have fun with balloons at morning prayers at al-Azhar mosque in Cairo, Egypt.

A girl wearing sunglasses makes the V-sign at the camera.

And this girl poses for the camera at the Kara Cattle Market Mosque in Nigeria on Tuesday.

A view of boats in Conakry, Guinea.

Fishermen tend to their moored boats in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Monday.

A man works on a fishnet in Conakry, Guinea.

They have seen their incomes dwindle in recent years as fishing vessels from China and other countries continue to operate illegally off the coast of Guinea.

Azenaide Carlos of Angola's Handball team holds the ball.

On Thursday Azenaide Carlos of Angola launches a throw during handball training for the Toyko 2020 Olympics, which was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beach workers help a man to get into the sea.

A man prepares to take a dip at the first public beach designated for people with disabilities in Alexandria, Egypt, on Saturday.

Moroccan actress Samah Baricou poses during a photocall for the film

On Friday, Moroccan actress Samah Baricou starring in the movie Haut et Fort poses on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in France.

Opponents of Cameroon's President Paul Biya protest against his presence in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Switzerland supports Biya the dictator” reads this man’s sign at a protest in Geneva against the Cameroonian president, who is documented to spend much of his time in the European country.

Supporters of presidential candidate Vila Nova celebrate the provisional results of the presidential elections, in Sao Tome, Sao Tome and Principe.

And in São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, supporters of presidential candidate Vila Nova celebrate his lead in the first round of voting.

