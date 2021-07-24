african-star-sets-new-olympic-record-in-style-in-women’s-football

Barbra Banda is the first woman to score a hat-trick in two consecutive games at any edition of the Olympics

The Zambian international found the back of the net thrice in their 4-4 draw against China in their second group match

Zambia can still make it into the next round if they can get at least a draw against the Samba Girls of Brazil

Barbra Banda scored a second hat-trick in two matches for Zambia as they were forced to a 4-4 draw with China in the women’s football event. Olympics.

The 21-year-old grabbed a hat-trick in their embarrassing 10-3 loss to the Netherlands in the first game and has taken her tally to six in the competition.

Barbara Banda is the first woman to score consecutive hat-tricks in an Olympic event.

Banda’s historic feat

She is now level with the Olympic record for most goals scored since women’s football was introduced into the Olympics at the Atlanta 96′.

Banda has now become the first woman in Olympic football history to score two hat-tricks in one edition of the Games.

The Shanghai Shengli striker who now has six so far in the tournament, helped her team earn a draw in the eight-goal thriller against China.

Banda’s hat-trick against China

Shuang Wang had scored a hat-trick for the Chinese as Racheal Kundananji was also on the scoresheet for Zambia in the opening 23 minutes.

Banda scored a penalty to make it 3-2 three minutes before the end of the first half to keep the Zambian hopes alive.

She found the back of the net immediately after the restart before completing her hat-trick in the 66th minute and put her side ahead 4-3 for the first time in the game.

Shuang Wang scored an 83rd-minute penalty to salvage a draw for China as both sides go into their last game against Brazil and the Netherlands to determine who will go through into the next round.

