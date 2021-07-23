african-countries-to-receive-six-million-johnson-and-johnson-vaccines,-the-african-union-says

(CNN) Around six million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be delivered by the African Union to 27 African nations that have paid for the shipments through the end of August, an AU special envoy said on Thursday.

AU coronavirus envoy Strive Masiyiwa said 18 countries are finalizing loans from the World Bank and other global lenders before they make payment.

Deliveries will rise to an average of 10 million a month from September, increasing to 20 million in January until the order is fulfilled by September next year.

Local vaccine production ‘the answer’

The balance of Africa’s vaccine requirements will come from donors including COVAX, Masiyiwa said, adding that local production is the real answer.