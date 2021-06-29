Africa e-Commerce and Mobile Payments Digital Services – GlobeNewswire

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Digital Services in Africa” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Africa. In particular, it focuses on respondents’ use of digital services such as e-commerce and mobile payments.

The research was conducted between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. Quotas are set on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 4000 respondents in the region.

Consumer trust in operators was higher in all countries surveyed in 2020 than in 2019, which suggests that operators have done well to serve their customers’ needs for connectivity and digital financial services.

This report:

discusses the main e-commerce trends in Africa, including the types of devices that consumers use to purchase goods online and the barriers to further m-commerce use

discusses the payment mechanisms favoured by consumers for e-commerce and in-store commerce, and analyses how often consumers use mobile wallets (m-wallets) for in-store commerce

identifies the most popular m-wallet solutions in the region

provides insight into the organisations that consumers in the region are most willing to trust.

Survey data coverage

Geographical coverage

Egypt

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the main payment mechanisms and devices for e-commerce in Africa and how often do consumers engage in e-commerce?

What are the most popular mobile wallet services in Africa?

What are the main payment mechanisms for physical purchases in Africa and how often do consumers engage in physical commerce?

Which organisations are consumers in Africa most willing to trust with their personal data?

Who Should Read this Report?

Operator-based strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding consumer market trends and the changing role of operators as digital service providers.

Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities in e-commerce, payments and identity management.

Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in service and device usage and help their operator customers to better address market opportunities in services related to e-commerce and payments.

