July 24, 2021 | 11:09am | Updated July 24, 2021 | 1:17pm

Afghan translator Sohail Pardis, who helped US troops for 16 months, was allegedly beheaded by the Taliban. Twitter

The Taliban beheaded an Afghan man who had worked as a translator for the U.S. Army, according to reports.

Sohail Pardis, 32, had been driving from his home in Kabul on May 12 to pick up his sister ahead of Eid, a Muslim holiday, according to The Sun.

But on the drive, Pardis — who had told friends he was receiving Taliban death threats because the terror group suspected him of being a spy — was stopped at a checkpoint manned by the militant group.

“They were telling him you are a spy for the Americans, you are the eyes of the Americans and you are infidel, and we will kill you and your family,” his friend and co-worker Abdulhaq Ayoubi told CNN.

Pardis tried to drive through but wasn’t seen again.

The Red Crescent relief organization reported that villagers said the Taliban shot at his car — and once it stopped, pulled him out and beheaded him.

Pardis had worked for the Army as a translator for 16 months during the occupation, the Sun reported.

He was fired in 2012 after failing a polygraph, CNN reported.

Pardis leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter.

His brother, Najibulla Sahak, told CNN at his brother’s grave that he worried for his family.”I’m so worried about the safety of my family. There’s not much work in this country, and the security situation is very bad,” he said.

About 18,000 Afghans are seeking special visas to immigrate to the United States, according to Stars and Stripes.

Pardis had been looking to leave Afghanistan, but didn’t qualify for that visa, CNN reported.

Evacuation flights for Afghans who assisted the United States are set to begin by the end of July, the paper reported. As many as 35,000 Afghan allies will be housed in US bases in Kuwait and Qatar, along with their families, as their asylum applications go through, The Times of London reported.

Ayoubi, Pardis’s colleague, told CNN he was also terminated over a failed polygraph.

“I thought we would have a beautiful Afghanistan. We never thought of this situation like now,” he said. “We kindly request President Biden to save us. We helped you and you have to help us.”