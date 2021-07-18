Home WORLD NEWS Afghan Ambassador’s Daughter Kidnapped and ‘Severely Tortured’ – The Daily Beast
Afghan Ambassador’s Daughter Kidnapped and ‘Severely Tortured’ – The Daily Beast

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was abducted Saturday and “severely tortured,” Afghan foreign ministry officials said. Silsila Alikhil was riding to her family’s home in Islamabad in a rented car when unknown assailants attacked and held her for several hours before she escaped. It is unclear if the attackers have been caught or identified. Afghanistan has increased security around the ambassador, Najibullah Alikhil, and his family. He wrote on Twitter, “Yesterday my daughter was kidnapped from Islamabad and beaten heavily, but by Allah blessing escaped. She feels better now. This inhuman attack has been following by the concerned authorities of both countries. I express my profound gratitude for the messages of sympathy.”

