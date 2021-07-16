…targets 40,000 housing units in 2021

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Cecilia Anthony

Family Homes Funds limited through Family Homes Sukuk issuance program Plc on Thursday successfully completed the issuance of N10billion 7year 13% series 1 Ijara Lease Sukuk due 2028 under the N30 billion Sukuk issuance program.

The series 1 Sukuk is the first ever Stock Exchange Commission (SEC) registered corporate Sukuk to be issued in Nigeria.

It is also the first ever corporate Sukuk certified by the financial Regulatory Advisory Council of experts of the Central bank of Nigeria. The transaction also represents Family Homes debut in the Nigerian debt capital markets.

The book build process for the transaction was launched on Friday, June 25th, 2021 and was completed on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Commenting on the Sukuk Issuance, Chief Executive Officer of Family Homes, Femi Adewole said a total of 40,000 housing units is target this year by Family Homes but would start with the delivering of 5,000 in the first tranche with the N10 billion bonds issued.

He said, though the company will be going back to the market before the end of the year, it has more capitals to deploy for this year programme from completed homes and other sources to deliver on the targeted 40,000 housing units for the year.

‘‘We are very proud of this landmark transaction, which is the first ever certified corporate Sukuk issued in Nigeria.

‘‘The domestic debt capital market has given us the opportunity to further diversify our funding sources and provided the necessary support for our goal of providing affordable homes across Nigeria.

‘‘The strong support for this transaction, given the challenging environment, is a reflection of the depth of the market, and investor confidence in Family Homes Fund’s long-term strategy and management team.

‘‘The transaction was well received and attracted significant demand from a wide range of high value and quality investors including pension funds. Ethical funds, fund managers, non-finance Islamic Institutions, trustees, corporate and high net worth individuals.

‘‘The total value of orders received during the Book Build was N21.3 billion “representing a 2.1 times oversubscriptions) of the intended n10 billion. The issuance was launched at a rental rate of N13% per annum.

‘‘Notwithstanding current market dynamics and volatility, this debut transaction had tremendously support from the debt capital market. The series 1 Sukuk issuance reinforces the company’s commitment to facilitate the provision of affordable homes and diversifying its funding sources, as well as the resilience of the domestic debt capital market.’’

The ED said Family Homes will deploy the net proceeds to finance and develop affordable homes for low-income earners.

In his remarks, the Chairman, family Homes Funds Board of Director, Alh. Suleiman Barau said with the issuance on a N30bn Sukuk Bond, Family Homes Fund’s commitment to financing the development of affordable housing in Nigeria is strengthened and presents a great source of hope for average Nigerians seeking a home of their own.

According to him, Family Homes Funds initiated the issuance as one of the measures towards attaining its strategic objective of bridging the housing gap in Nigeria, providing millions of jobs, and enabling economic growth gap in Nigeria, providing millions of jobs, and enabling economic growth.

With impressive rate of subscription and participation by a diverse range of investors, Barau said Family Homes is confident of achieving a lot more within a short period.

‘‘The great leap we are taking today is possible because of the kind of support we receive from federal government which has been a backbone to the Family Homes Funds.

‘‘This is a unique opportunity, not just for Family Homes Funds, but for the entire housing market in Nigeria. We are confident that the success story of Family Homes will spur greater interest and investment in the sector.

‘‘At family Homes Funds, there is a great regards for strong partnerships because solving a critical problem like housing requires a lot of teamwork,’’ he said.

Earlier in his address, the Minister of Finance and Budget, Mrs. Amina Ahmed, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alh. Ahmed Aliyu said the difference this time around is the good governance structure in place by Family Homes, with which it is set to deliver on its mandate of providing affordable housing to millions of low-income Nigerians.

With the structures in place, he assured that the houses would not be cornered to wrong people.

According to him, m most of the beneficiaries are coming through the corporative Societies, who would not allow other people to come and take over the houses.

Family Homes is a housing finance agency owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal ministry o finance and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority established in 2016 and commenced operation in 2017, as part of the FGN’s social intervention programme.

It is s social housing financial fund aimed at a addressing the housing deficit in Nigeria and improving the quality of life of low-income Nigerians through housing which is in line with the new urban agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development goal of promoting sustainable cities and communities, reduced poverty, good health and well-being, economic growth, reduced inequalities .