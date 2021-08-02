Summer travel is back, big time. That’s according to a survey released Tuesday by American Express Travel, where consumer travel bookings have reached 95% of May 2019 levels.

But while affluent Americans are itching to get away, it’s home they want to leave — not one another. And they’re often paying for trips with vouchers and credit-card points.

The online Amex Trendex survey of 2,000 regular travelers earning at least $70,000 a year, conducted in late June, found that both workers and families want to squeeze in as much vacation time as possible before likely returning to offices and school campuses this fall.

“Our customers are ready to spend on travel again,” said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. Sixty percent of respondents will take another trip this summer, and for 47% that will represent taking more travel than is usual right before the school year starts.

Many parents and their kids may have been cooped up together at home for more than a year, but the majority of adults with children (52%) will still travel as a family, according to Hendley. About a third, at 33%, will take a couples trip sans kids, while only 5% and 3% will travel solo or with friends, respectively.

Among reasons for travel, family reunions were No. 1 at 22%, while birthday and anniversary trips came in third and fourth at 8% each. Seeing friends was second, at 18%. Types of travel? “Parents are craving a wide variety of activities,” said Hendley, pointing to beach or tropical destinations (45%), cities (28%), outdoor adventure trips (24%), and “family” destinations such as Disney resorts (22%).