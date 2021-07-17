‘AFC Leopards missing 12 players, another one injured, offside goals… that is a lot – Aussems

After the defeat to Tusker on Friday, Ingwe remained third on the table with 43 points from 24 matches

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has rued several factors that worked against his charges in the 2-0 loss to Tusker FC in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Friday.

The Brewers scored a goal in each half courtesy of Chris Ochieng in the 15th minute and Chris Onyango in the 50th minute to earn revenge against Ingwe, who had beaten them 2-1 in their first-round meeting and also eliminated them from the FKF Shield Cup after a 1-0 win.

It was a game the 13-time league champions had hoped to win, but despite dominating, they ended up losing points to the league leaders.

Editors’ Picks Fantasy football: Premier League 2021-22 tips, best players, rules, prizes & guide to FPL game

What happened to Liverpool’s ‘perfect signing’? Minamino fighting for his future after just 18 months at Anfield

Tino Livramento: Why European clubs are queuing up to sign Chelsea’s academy star

All Of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show – Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games

The win enabled Tusker to cement their place at the top of the 18-team table with 54 points from 25 matches while AFC remained third on 43 points from 24 matches.

Why is Aussems impressed despite Tusker loss?

“Twelve players were not available [owing to several reasons] and another [Brian Wanyama] seriously injured [on Friday],” Aussems posted on social media.

“We also missed a lot of chances and obvious offsides on the two goals conceded; that is a lot isn’t it? But we produced modern and attractive football. So let us keep going but work again and again on our offensive efficiency.”

12 players unavailable , another seriously injured today , a lot of missed chances and obvious offsides on the 2 goals conceded… that’s a lot , isn’t it ?? But we produce modern and attractive football so let’s keep going but work again and again on our offensive efficiency … pic.twitter.com/UocXQB98T5 — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) July 16, 2021

Does a house promise still stand?

Recently, Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda told his players to focus and win the league title next season as the “offer to win houses is still valid.”

The Ingwe players had been promised to get fully furnished houses in Nairobi if they won the top-flight title this season but with Tusker already getting the ticket to the Caf Champions League, and with an 11-point advantage at the top of the table, a Leopards league victory seems unlikely.

Shikanda has clarified to Goal that the offer to win houses is valid for two years, meaning the players will still get the houses if they emerge league winners in the 2021-22 season.

“The offer to win houses was valid for two years, so they still have another year to get the houses if they win the title next season,” the former striker said.

“We told the players and the technical bench that the offer we gave them was for two years, so nothing has changed, all they need to do is to work hard and get the title next season, if they win the title, then each player in the squad by then will be guaranteed a house in Nairobi.”