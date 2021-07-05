Home NEWS AFC announces single-leg Champions League ties from quarter-finals
NEWSNews Africa

AFC announces single-leg Champions League ties from quarter-finals

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
afc-announces-single-leg-champions-league-ties-from-quarter-finals

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday confirmed that Asian Champions League matches would be played in a single-leg format from the quarter-final stage, because of COVID-19.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals would be played at centralised venues for the East and West regions.

The AFC will also open the bidding process to countries in the West region for hosting the November 23 final.

Knockout matches in the second-tier AFC Cup will be played as single-legged ties.

“The AFC Executive Committee agreed that it was essential to minimise the travel frequency of the participating clubs, while underlining its continued commitment towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all players,” the AFC said in a statement.

The confederation further said matches in next season’s Asian Champions League and AFC Cup would continue to be held in centralised venues and both competitions will feature the single-leg format in the knockout rounds.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

SERAP sues Buhari over $25billion overdrafts from CBN

Obasanjo part of Nigeria’s problem – Eedris Abdulkareem...

Mosque attack: Detained masquerader’s custodian ill, can’t stand...

Delta APC chieftain’s police orderly, driver shot dead...

At Least Five Killed In Oyo Gas Tanker...

US still weighing CIA drone strike policy amid...

Even with our ‘darkest days’ gone, Biden can’t...

Over 50 people dead as plane carrying 96...

Clamping down on Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho won’t...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

Leave a Reply