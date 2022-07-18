aero-contractors-suspend-passenger-flight-operations

Aero Contractors Company Nig. Ltd. will halt passenger services on Wednesday.

A statement on Monday disclosed that the decision followed the impact of the challenging environment on daily operations.

Aero said most of its aircraft were undergoing maintenance, resulting in inability to offer efficient service to customers.

The company assured the public that the planes will be available “in the next few weeks”.

The management said recent months had been difficult for the aviation industry and the operators.

The challenges listed include high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation and forex scarcity caused by high exchange rates.

”We are coordinating with our business partners to ensure minimum discomfort to ticket holders”, the statement noted.

However, the suspension does not affect Aero’s Approved Maintenance Organisation (AeroMRO); Training School and charter services.