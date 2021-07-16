The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has urged presidential aides to advise President Muhammadu Buhari on the true condition and sufferings of poor Nigerians.

The Emir added that presidential advisers, notable among them being Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina who relate to the public, must tell Buhari the condition and wellbeing of the poor masses.







The monarch made this known during Buhari’s visit to his palace in Kano to pay homage after commissioning of Kanu-Kaduna rail and the Dangi Interchange under Bridge road constructed by the Kano State government on Thursday.

The Emir said, “We are excited with your visit to the palace. We appreciate your visit to the palace from time to time even during the time of the late Emir.

“We want to commend the President for the infrastructural development across the country particularly those sited in Kano just as the governor listed some of such projects despite the shortfalls in the globally economy.

“We are hoping the presidential aides would continue to advise the president on the condition and wellbeing of the poor masses, especially in those aspects where he would need to be informed on certain development for necessary action. This is a responsibility upon us which we need to discharge accordingly.

“We are calling on the president to look into various sectors of life and find ways of ameliorating the sufferings and hardships faced by the masses especially in the areas of security, economy especially food and commodities.

“We often pray for divine intervention for our country. To the followers, we urged them to sustain constant prayers for the leaders and pray to God to heal our land from COVID-19 pandemic.

