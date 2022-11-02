ADVERTORIAL: Some of the most popular après-ski bars in the world

It’s no surprise that the world’s two biggest ski party towns each feature two bars on this list. Enjoy the sweet taste of Jaegers and dancing on the tables… here’s your countdown to some of the most popular après-ski bars in the world.

Krazy Kanguruh in St Anton, Austria You might start with a civilised drink on the sun terrace overlooking the Arlberg in St Anton, but don’t let the Krazy Kanguruh (KK) fool you – the music pumps and after a couple of beers, you’ll be busting your best dance moves. Notorious DJ PartyHard plays everything from jazz to rock, seamlessly segueing between cheesy classics and uber-cool euro-dance.

Open 10am – 8pm, it’s never too early at the KK… it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, right? Just remember, the only way home is down a ski slope!

Dick’s T-Bar in Val-d’Isère, France Renowned for its resident DJs, ambrosial cocktails and exclusive VIP area, Dick’s T-Bar in Val-d’Isère has been a firm favourite of the famous since the mid-80s. Open 10:30pm – 5am, it’s the perfect partner for an afternoon started at the Folie. Dance the night away to electric house among pop stars and footballers.

Farinet in Verbier, Switzerland Signature cocktails, live bands and perhaps the poshest revellers on the slopes – the outside is let in through the large sliding roof that hovers over the bar, before closing to keep it hot and sweating as you party into the night. Open from 4pm, Farinet in Verbier is the perfect way to end the night after a cold day on the slopes.

La Folie Douce in Val d’Isere, France Stunning views are an afterthought here, with all eyes glued to the show boys and showgirls dancing across the roof, compèred by the ultimate ski impresario, Kelly Starlight. La Folie Douce in Val d’Isere is one of the most famous après bars in the world and is run by the most famous bar owner in the mountains. Grab a table for your mates but you’ll need to drink fast, before those ski boots are on the tables high-kicking among your pints!

Mooserwert in St Anton, Austria Ski boots stomping on the tables, this is the number one place to party in Austrian alpine style. Popular with many skiers, The Moose in St Anton is the place to start the party after a late lunch. Jager bombs, giant trays of pints and DJ Gerhard playing all the crowd-pleasers. Unlike the famous French counterparts, the party goes on here until late, when revellers clip in an attempt to ski the last few hundred yards back to town!

