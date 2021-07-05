adunni-olorisha:-5-facts-about-oyinbo-woman-susanne-wenger-who-left-austria-to-become-osun-priestess

As the world remembered a great icon, Susanne Wenger (Adunni Olorisha) on her posthumous 106th birthday on Sunday, July 4, it is important to celebrate the cultural icon who left her home in Austria, came to Osun in Nigeria and became a priestess.

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In this report, . will be looking at five facts people may not know about Adunni Olorisha.

Adunni Olorisha is a celebrated legend in Nigeria.

Photo source: John Franks and Künstlerin aus Wien

Source: Getty Images

1. She was an artist in Austria

According to the Adunni Olorisha Trust, she was a very much celebrated artist in her home country before she migrated to Nigeria in 1950.

2. Susanne channelled her creativity through traditional religion

Despite being a great artist, the legend was very much inspired by the Osun religion that she used her talent to protect and keep the Osun Grooves.

3. 40 years of wonder

The late priestess in collaboration with many talented artists made figurines and other pieces for the sacred grooves for 40 years. Little wonder the place has become a huge tourist attraction in Osun state.

4. Funded the building of the grooves

The Osun priestess was able to build the grooves with the proceeds she makes from her artworks. Sussane believes that “art was an expression of the sacred”.

5. Her works are in Austria

All the works that she curated while she was in Nigeria are now domiciled in Kremin in Austria. They have also been showcased in different exhibitions around the world. She died at the age of 93.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

There is nothing like money ritual

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a Nigerian Ifa adherent, Oluwo Jogbo Orunmila, a 30-year-old man, spoke about his religion and what it covers.

In an interview with ., the man said that out of curiosity, he has been to churches to know the bible, revealing he understands everything in the holy book.

The man said Ifa practice is a lifelong thing, noting that a module of it could have up to 16,000 verses.

Oluwo Jogbodo added that he took several lessons on Quran. When asked how true it is that people’s fortunes change when they bathe with a ‘spiritual soap’, the man answered in the affirmative.

Source: .