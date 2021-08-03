Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Just Jost what we need: Another reboot of some 80s kid nostalgia property. You have your Kevin Smith He-Man. You have your overmythologized Ghostbusters and your multiple Stars War. But it wasn’t enough for you. Deadline announced today that adult man-turtle Colin Jost and his brother Casey “have been tapped to co-write a new untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film for Paramount Pictures.” Remember when Bart prank calls Moe’s Tavern and asks for a Mr. “I.P. Freely”? That’s Hollywood’s approach to development, now. Throw money at IP, freely.

So congratulations, there’s going to be another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Enjoy it! Throw it on the pile with all the other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: the comics, the shows, the Michael Bay movies, the 2007 CGI movie, the one where Jason Biggs was Leonardo, the one where Seth Green was Leonardo, the one where Ben Schwartz was Leonardo, and heck, even the live stage show. Nickelodeon already announced that Seth Rogen is making his own TMNT animated film. Is this the same as that? And if they’re different, will we even be able to tell? Yes, because only one will let Pete Davidson use nunchucks, probably.