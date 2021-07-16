adrift-in-the-venetian-lagoon

VENICE — Was it the Anne Rice-style casting? Or the banal installation by the artist Doug Aitken? Was it the anachronistic clothes themselves, with their lazy nods to other eras and periods, that left a viewer with the sense that the Saint Laurent men’s wear show — like the mirrored sets on which it was held — stood as an inadvertent emblem of much that has gone amiss in the fun house of the design world, where images without identifiable source are reflected endlessly back to themselves?

The show was held this week on the sleepy island of La Certosa in Venice, a short boat ride and yet worlds away from the Grand Canal. Glimmering signs of hope have emerged lately for a city reimagined as something other than an obligatory destination for package-tour groups. In the absence of most tourists during Covid, a loose and somewhat unlikely coalition of Venetian activists has gotten more persuasive in its efforts to shift the orientation of Venice away from its historic riches and toward the fragile environment itself.

There seemed every reason, then, to rejoice when designers like Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Mr. Vaccarello joined artists and architects — the Venice Architecture Biennale, whose theme is “How Will We Live Together?”, is on until November — in making the city a backdrop and destination for their work. And yet, far from being a collaboration in spirit with this magical city, the Saint Laurent show left a nagging impression that it equally could have been held any place else.