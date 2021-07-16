Home SPORTS Adrian Peterson: I feel good, I’m ready to play ball
Adrian Peterson: I feel good, I'm ready to play ball

Adrian Peterson is currently fifth in NFL history in rushing yards and he needs 449 yards to tie Barry Sanders for fourth place, but he’ll need a team to sign him in order to have a chance at moving up the list.

Peterson said in April that he is hoping to play a 15th NFL season and that he’d ideally be doing it with a team that would give him a shot at winning a Super Bowl ring. That team has not called yet, but Peterson said that he’s staying in shape while waiting for the phone to ring.

“The training is going well and I’m going to control the things that I can control right now, and, when that time comes, somebody will give me a call,” Peterson said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. “That’s all I’m asking for. My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I’m ready to play ball.”

Peterson ran 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns with the Lions last season.

