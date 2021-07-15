adorable-photos-as-man-spoils-his-old-parents,-takes-them-out-on-nice-lunch-date,-social-media-gushes

A Nigerian man has earned the admiration of social media users as he enjoyed a time out with his parents

The married man named Albert Femi Oduwole took his 83-year-old dad and 78-year-old mum out on a lunch date

Albert shared to his followers that honouring one’s parents is an important ingredient to enjoying long life on earth

The pastor and life coach, Albert Femi Oduwole, wrote this on his LinkedIn page following his time out with his parents.

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Albert Femi Oduwole

Albert had taken his 78-year-old mum and 83-year-old dad on a lunch date along with his wife, Dr Sola Oduwole.

Expressing excitement at the lunch treat, the man recalled how his dad had taken him and the family many years ago on a treat at a recreational club.

Albert said he got to understand the sacrifice behind the kind gesture as time went on.

Nigerians praise him

Reacting, Adedayo Amzat reacted:

“I remember Papa and Mama. On my almost daily visits to the Owoeye’s at the same ring road house around 2000 to 2003.

“They haven’t aged a bit. Please send my regards to them, egbon.”

Blessing Odizuru said:

“Absolutely, treating parents just right is the medicine for longevity. I pray for blessings so I can always do that I’ve long desired for my parents.”

Oladipupo A. wrote:

“You’re indeed privileged sir.

“Thank you for sharing this, as a reminder to us all on its importance.”

Kabiru Toyin Lawal commented:

“Bless God Almighty always for giving you a such privilege Congratulations.”

