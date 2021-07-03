adorable-moment-mama-burna-carried-the-“african-giant”-on-her-back-as-he-celebrated-his-30th-birthday.-(video)

Nigerian Grammy-award winning singer and self-proclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy clocked 30 yesterday, and he had a wonderful celebration.

First he was treated to an elaborated birthday surprise by his close family and we could see the beaming smile on the face of the successful singer.

Another highlight of the day was when his ever supportive mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, carried her son on her back and teased him that he’d lost weight.

She was also filmed praying for her son and she also thanked him for making her a proud mother.

See video below ;

Mrs. Ogulu also shared some childhood photos of our “African Giant” and wrote ;

Happy 30th birthday to the strength of my youth, proud of the kilometres you have taken thus far. Grateful to God to see it & be a part of it. Here’s to the next level, the world is not ready #burna30🎉🎉🎉🎉