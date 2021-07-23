Home NEWS Adorable animal takes ‘extraordinary’ 600-mile trip
Adorable animal takes ‘extraordinary’ 600-mile trip

Wildlife officials in Arizona got a big surprise when they found out the marmot they trapped had traveled to the Phoenix area all the way from Crested Butte, Colorado.

Source: CNN

