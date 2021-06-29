Aditi Rao Hydari pens a sweet note for her fans, thanks them for their constant love – Bollywood Hungama

Clearly, Aditi Rao Hydari is ruling the year with her three back-to-back powerful and brilliant performances in The Girl On The Train, Geeli Puchi from the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, and her latest flick, Sardar Ka Grandson. Rightly hailed as one of the most versatile actresses, the pan Indian star flaunts a massive fan following across the nation.

Known to be the most loved actors across the industries, Aditi is no stranger to crazy fan love! The powerhouse performer’s #FanArtFriday story series is quite a hit on social media, where she shares some of the beautiful artworks crafted by her followers.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and penned down a special note for her fans.

Thanking her admirers for all the love, the actress wrote, “Sending lots of love and a big thank you to all you wonderful artists.”

“I look at your artwork in awe. I can barely draw a tree, and even that you might mistake for an elephant! Thank you for your love and fan art. I always look forward to #FanArtFriday,” she further added.

On the work front, the stunner has Hey Sinamika opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Ajay Bhupathi’s highly anticipated Maha Samudram lined up next.

