Adinkra Meat Pie CEO Reacts To His Alleged Divorce With His Wife

Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra meat pie has finally reacted to rumors being speculated on social media about his alleged divorce from his wife, Anita Sefa Boakye.READ ALSO: “I Had To Hold On To My Projects Just To Do Features For Other Artistes”-Kuami Eugene RevealsIt would be remembered that a UK-based blogger named Tutugyagu claimed that Anita Sefa Boakye has returned all the drinks that were given to her family to signify her exit from her family to join Barima Ose Mensah as husband and wife.

She claims to have gotten her information from an insider who is close to the couple and she has decided to leak the news to the public before the estranged couple publicly confirms the news.

Tutugyagu wrote; Close Source Information!!! Anita has sent drinks to the palace for marriage breakup..Ceremony ‘ALLEGEDLY’ to happen tomorrow I had to add this … Before you come talking plenty, please note that they’re allegations as I wrote up there.. Might be true or not.. But whoever leaked the info is close to them…Thank you 😌Tutugyagu exclusive

Well, a reaction from Barima Osei Mensah himself indicates that the news about his separation from his wife is not true and should be disregarded by Ghanaians.

Although he never gave details as to whether he is having issues with his wife or the state of the marriage, his reaction signifies that his alleged divorce from his wife is nothing but a fallacy.

