Adeyeye, others protest exclusion from Ekiti APC meeting – The Nation Newspaper

The crisis affecting the Ekiti State All Progressive Congress (APC) yesterday deepened following the exclusion of former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and other leaders sympathetic to former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu from Friday’s stakeholders’ meeting.

The meeting, which was held at popular Osuntokun Hall within the precinct of the Government House, was attended by Governor Kayode Fayemi, his wife, Erelu Bisi, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Minister of Trade and Investments Otunba Niyi Adebayo, National Assembly members, State Executive Committee and former political office holders.

Parts of the issues discussed include the coming congress, party discipline and unity, continuous voters’ registration exercise and support for the state’s APC-led administration.

However, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Adeyeye and other Tinubu’s loyalists were conspicuously absent.

Ojudu, who has been having a running battle with Fayemi, stated that he was invited to the meeting, but could not attend due to official engagements. Adeyeye said he and other party’s leaders were precluded from the meeting.

Ojudu said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that I was invited. I got a text message inviting me, but I couldn’t make it because I have to be with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in Jigawa and Kano states on official assignments.

“I really apologise to our members for this and I seek their understanding.”

On his part, Adeyeye said some key APC stakeholders were ostracised by the party’s hierarchy from the meeting owing to hidden agenda.

“I was not invited. I don’t know anything about the proposed meeting. I didn’t get invitation from anyone,” Adeyeye said.

However, the ruling APC State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi said statutory members of the party were duly invited for the meeting.

He added that the notice of the meeting was privately sent to each party leader, including Adeyeye, Ojudu and other stakeholders irrespective of the political interest.

“They were all invited. Aside the personal invitation sent to them, we equally went to the media to make announcement in relation to the stakeholders’ meeting. So, they were all invited and they have no excuse for their absence,” he said.

However, communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the APC State Caretaker Chairman, Paul Omotoso, yesterday, clarified that those holding elective and appointive positions under the present government won’t be eligible to vie for any party positions in the coming congresses.

The leaders and stakeholders present affirmed that the APC is one big and united family. They added that there is only one unified party structure that accommodates the Interests of all bona fide party members.

They underscored the need for party members to eschew divisive tendencies and work towards ensuring the party is more inclusive and consultative across the board in reaching key decisions that affect all members.