Adeyemo shines but Vizela crash out of Portuguese League Cup

Despite an imposing performance, the Nigerian teenager could not rescue the Portuguese top-flight side from losing to the Tricolours

Emmanuel Adeyemo put up an impressive performance but Vizela were sent packing from the Portuguese League Cup after losing 2-1 to Estrela da Amadora on Saturday evening.

Although a midfielder, the 19-year-old was drafted to centre-defence – and that did not deny him the opportunity to shine against the Portuguese second division outfit.

Heading into the encounter played at the Estadio Jose Gomes, the hosts had gone on a run of four games without losing in their pre-season friendlies. For the Portuguese elite division outfit, they bowed 1-0 to Maritimo last time out.

After intense opening minutes, Xavier Fernandes put Estrela ahead in the 15th minute.

Profiting from shambolic defending from Cote d’Ivoire’s Mohamed Aidara – who failed in his bid to stop onrushing Leandro Tipote, the midfielder slotted the ball past helpless goalkeeper Ivo Goncalves.

Despite numerous attempts to equalise, Vizela’s attacking forays were resisted by a well-organised Tricolours backline.

Adeyemo was thrown into the fray before the commencement of the last 45 minutes as a replacement for 22-year-old Brazilian Marcelo Vilela.

The teenager’s presence brought calmness to his team’s backline as his team continued their push for the leveler.

Vizela’s persistence paid off in the 66th minute through Cassiano. Having been teed up by Raphael Guzzo, the Brazilian striker beat his markers – Matheus Dantas and Edu Duarte before blasting the ball past goalkeeper Nuno Hidalgo.

A minute before full time, super-sub Paulinho had the final say with Aidara the culprit again. With the Cote d’Ivoire star failing to clear Sergio Conceicao’s cross, the Portuguese star had the simple task of heading inside the net.

The remaining minutes were not enough for Vizela to come back into the game and they sadly crashed out at the first hurdle.

While Aidara and Ghana’s Richard Ofori were in action from start to finish, Ghana’s prospect Francis Cann was introduced for Nuno Moreira in the 46th minute.

For the home team, Mali’s Mamadou Traore was on parade for Rui Santos’ team from start to finish. Whereas, Ugandan star Lubega Edrisa was brought in for Fernandes with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Ex-Tripple 44 Academy star Adeyemo would be hoping to be given a chance when Vizela take on Sporting Lisbon in their league opener against Sporting Lisbon on August 6.