Home POLITICS Ademola Adeleke votes, hails INEC, security agencies
POLITICS

Ademola Adeleke votes, hails INEC, security agencies

by News
0 views
ademola-adeleke-votes,-hails-inec,-security-agencies

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Governorship Candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cast his vote at exactly 8.50 a.m at Ward 2 polling Unit 9 in Ede North Local Government area of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BVAS initially rejected the thumb print of Adeleke.

He later went through the facial recognition before he was able to vote.

Adeleke, shortly after voting, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making the accreditation processes and voting smooth and easy.

He said that the election was so far peaceful, expressing confidence of winning after the whole exercise and becoming the next Governor of Osun.

Adeleke, also commended the security personnel for their commitment toward ensuring the safety of lives and property in the ongoing governorship election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship election is taking place in all the 30 local government areas of Osun with 3,763 polling units and 332 registration areas.

Also, Ede North has a total registered voters of 71, 750 for the governorship election, with 151 polling units and 11 registration areas.

Also, Ede South has 54, 880 registration voters, with 89 polling units and 10 registration areas.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Osun poll: I’ve no fear, APC will win...

Osun guber: PDP, APC confident of victory, commend...

I’ll win today’s election, says Oyetola

AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of...

Artisans, traders stage solidarity walk for Makinde’s 2nd...

Back channel schemes that decided Tinubu’s running mate

Controversy over Tinubu-Shettima ticket lingers

Edo PDP conducts bye-election for House of Reps,...

Ayade wins APC C’River North senatorial ticket

YPP manifesto best in Nigeria, says Reps candidate

Leave a Reply