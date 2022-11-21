Adele’s fans react as star makes announcement about future plans

November 20, 2022 – 19:02 GMT

Diane Shipley

Adele revealed on Twitter on Sunday that she will be performing in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, and her fans were delighted

Adele sparked a chorus of comments online on Sunday afternoon, when she announced the exciting news that she is extending her residency in Las Vegas to include a New Year’s Eve performance.

The star took to Twitter to share the announcement, encouraging her fans to book tickets.

She wrote: “New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!!”

The mum-of-one continued: “I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes [red heart emoji].”

Adele’s followers were quick to share their excitement, with one writing: “New year’s with Adele sounds an absolute dream”.

Other comments included: “I love you,” and: “Yes babe, enjoy it!” The singing superstar’s delayed residency kicked off on Friday night, and Adele was in fine form – and looked gorgeous to boot.

The star announced the news on social media

The 34-year-old was welcomed by a standing ovation as she made her grand entrance to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace stage where she rocked a figure-hugging black gown that boasted ornate gold detailing and a long train.

Adele was cheered on by her son Angelo, ten, and her boyfriend Rich Paul as she belted out her hits including Hello, Hometown Glory, and Skyfall.

Adele belted out her hits

During an emotional rendition of When We Were Young, the singer walked through the crowds and made a beeline for her beau, planting a sweet kiss on his lips before carrying on with the song, as captured by a fan video on Instagram.

Ahead of the show, Adele took to Instagram to reveal she was feeling “highly emotional” and “nervous”. “I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” she wrote.

