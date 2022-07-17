adeleke-dedicates-osun-governorship-victory-to-isiaka-adetunji

Sen. Ademola Adeleke on Sunday dedicated his victory at the just-concluded Osun State governorship election to his late brother, Sen. Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

Adeleke, who said he accepted his election as Osun State governor, also dedicated the victory to every indigene of the state, all his supporters and friends.

In his acceptance speech in Ede, Adeleke said he was overwhelmed by the love and support of the electorate.

He vowed his total commitment to the best interest of the people and the state, saying that: “I give praise and adoration to the Almighty.

“I praise the courage and determination of the good people of Osun state. I commend men and women of goodwill, the young and the old.

“I’m overwhelmed by your love and support.

“Our state has turned a new page. We have launched a landmark path for the progress and prosperity of our people.

“It’s, therefore, with a strong faith in God and trust in our people that I accept my election as the Governor of Osun state.

“I pledge my total commitment to the best interest of the state and the people.

“I dedicate this victory to my late brother, His Excellency, Sen. Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, and every indigene of Osun State, and to all my supporters and friends.”

bioreports reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared Adeleke as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

Announcing the results, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the INEC Returning Officer, said Adeleke scored 403,371 votes to beat his closet rival, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.