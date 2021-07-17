adeboye’s-condolence-letter-for-tb-joshua-surfaces

Following criticism that greeted refusal of renown Pastors and men of God presence at the burial rites of Prophet TB Joshua, founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, the founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reached out to family of the late Prophet, via letter.

The condolence letter, according to the date therein, 15th June 2021, was only made public this week after the RCCG General overseer had been rigorously criticized for keeping mute over the sudden death of T.B Joshua.

Adeboye, some years ago, said he would not preach in Joshua’s church except he was allowed to first preach to Joshua.

But Adeboye, in the letter which was addressed to Evelyn, wife of T.B Joshua, said he joins millions of people worldwide to register the church’s condolence with her on the passing of her husband.

“Calvary greetings in Jesus name. We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Pastor T.B. Joshua.

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.

“We, therefore, pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus mighty name.

“Be assured of our continuous prayers. Yours in Him. Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer”, the letter read in full.

Joshua, whose sudden death shocked the world on June 5, 2021, was buried last week at the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations.

It would be recalled that many notable pastors in the country did not attend the funeral service.