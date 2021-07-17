Home News Africa Adeboye consoles Prophet TB Joshua’s wife – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

Adeboye consoles Prophet TB Joshua's wife – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
adeboye-consoles-prophet-tb-joshua’s-wife-–-the-nation-newspaper

By Adeola Ogunlade

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has condoled with  family of late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.

Adeboye’s condolence was contained in a letter he personally signed to wife of the late popular televangelist, Evelyn, dated July 6, 2021.

T.B Joshua died on June 12, 2021 and was buried on July 9, 2021.

He said: “We want to join million of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Temitope Joshua.

“We take solace in the lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of our Lord Jesus, on the resurrection morning.”

He prayed for the family that Prophet T B Joshua left behind.

Adeboye said “We therefore pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst  in Jesus Mighty name.”

