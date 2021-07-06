Address lopsidedness in NDDC board – HURIWA tells Buhari

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to correct the lopsidedness in the appointments of members into the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

HURIWA said the call was in line with the basic requirement of the fundamental principles of equity and fairness of the All Progressives Congress, APC, campaigned vigorously around in 2015.

National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said members of NDDC should be included in the leadership structure of the commission.

In a statement, Onwubiko charged Buhari to appoint people from Imo State into the NDDC board.

He said: “We do hope that President Muhammadu Buhari in his comprehensive drive to sanitise the management of the NDDC with the forensic auditing of the financial health of the NDDC, will inevitably see the need for the correction of lopsided appointments in the leadership of the NDDC.

“This we think is the basic requirement of the fundamental principles of equity and fairness which the All Progressives Congress campaigned vigorously around these key thematic issues that won them the central government in the 2015 general elections.”

NDDC: Inaugurate already cleared board, not new nominees – Group tells Buhari